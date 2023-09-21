OBITUARY: Diane Hood

Diane Hood, age 70 and longtime resident of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School. Diane was a paralegal for Carter Conway Law Office for 30+ years.

Preceded in death by parents, Robert “Bob” and Mary Mahon Cholette; husband and father of her children, Kenny Hood and companion, Michael Gentry.

Survived by: daughters, Tiffany (Will) Noland and Ashley (John Allan) Neal; granddaughter, Presley Noland; brother, Tony (Debbie) Cholette; sister, Roxanne (Arvin) Baker and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, September 22, 2023, Pastor Aaron Davis officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Will Noland, John Allan Neal, Jeremy Nichols, Charles Lee Cholette, Justin Kosinski and Austin Neal. Honorary pallbearers will be Kate Crutcher, Melba Beasley, Mary Pewitt and Syble Gentry.

Memorials may be made to Page High School FFA Club.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/