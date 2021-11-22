OBITUARY: Diane (Eatherly) Hood

Teri Diane Hood, age 61 of Santa Fe, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 in Maury Regional Medical Center.

The Williamson County native of the daughter of the late William Gene and Mary Frances Burdette Eatherly.

Diane had been employed with CPS for several years, but her greatest passion was her family and friends. Diane will be remembered as an angel to her family and friends. She would simply not allow someone to go without. If she saw a need, or knew of a need, Diane would do whatever she could to assist. Her family simply stated, “she had a big heart, never met a stranger, and was a momma to anyone who walked in her house.”

Sunday Breakfast at Diane’s home was always a gathering for family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years: Wesley Hood.

She is survived by two sons: William (Jeannie) Beard of Lewisburg and Terry Hood of Santa Fe; a stepson: Wesley (Tracy) Hood of Santa Fe; two brothers: David (Linda Potts) Eatherly and Michael (Connie) Eatherly; sister: Michelle (Danny) Humphrey; 3 grandsons: Patrick Ford, Wyatt Beard and Garrett Beard, all of Lewisburg; a grand-daughter: Jodie Hood of Santa Fe; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and two great-great nephews.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, November 22 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home from 4:00 until 8:00 PM, and Tuesday from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, November 23 at 1:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Ward Jones. Burial will follow in Carlisle Cemetery in the Bending Chestnut Community.

Active pallbearers will be Daryl Eatherly, Shane Jones, William Beard, Terry Hood, Wyatt Beard and Garrett Beard.