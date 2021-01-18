OBITUARY: Diane Craig Lee

Mrs. Diane Louise Craig Lee, age 70, resident of Spring Hill, walked into the arms of Jesus on January 14 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 20 in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Cua officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday at Heritage Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Maury Memorial Gardens in the Garden of Hope. Pallbearers will be Mike Hicks Sr., Andrew Craig, Tim Holder, Paul Sparrow, Nick Cua and Phil Armenia. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Born September 18, 1950 in Flint, MI, she was the daughter of the late Robert Nobel Craig and Louise Chase Craig Sadler and the wife of Richard Lee. She worked as an Op-Tech on the engine line at GM for 37 ½ years. She loved traveling with her husband, reading, making candles and working crossword puzzles.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by son: Andrew Mark Craig (Alyssa Gayle) of Nashville; her daughter: Amanda (Tim) Holder of Lawrenceburg; brothers: Robert (Mary) Craig of Flint, MI and Mark Craig of Flushing, MI; sisters: Kathleen (Jim) Dann of Grand Rapids, MI and Kristine (Clarence) Frappier of Flint, MI; grandson; Adam Isaiah Holder.