



Diane Claire Levein Wells, age 80 of Franklin, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Diane was born in Denver, CO to Russell and Violette Levein on May 12, 1939. She grew up in Palisade, CO and graduated from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO. She married Welton Wells on September 1, 1991 in Brentwood TN. For many years, Diane was the Office Manager of a medical office. Later, she worked as a Ministry Assistant at the Tennessee Baptist Convention. Diane was very active in PEO. She joined the organization in December 1958 in Palisade CO and has been a member of seven chapters in six states.

Diane was an active member of Brentwood United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Genesis class and sang in the Chancel Choir. She enjoyed volunteering at the church’s Sunny Day dementia ministry for many years. Diane was also a Stephen Minister.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Warren Levein and Violette Finley Levein.

Survivors include her loving husband of 28 years, Welton Wells; 3 sons and their spouses, John and Christi Matteson, Mike and Cathy Matteson and Todd and Dierdri Matteson; step children Lisa Heiser, Heather Brooks and Worth Wells and his wife Kara; grandchildren Robbie Matteson, Alicia Tan, Richie Matteson, Lauren Drawe, Nicholas Matteson, Jennifer Matteson, Christopher Matteson, Taylor Matteson and Will Matteson; and great grandchildren Makayla Tan, Lily Tan, Charlie Matteson and Claire Matteson.

A private memorial service will be held at Brentwood United Methodist Church on May 18, with Pastor Jeffrey Wilson officiating.

Memorial donations may be given to Sunny Day Club dementia ministry, C/O Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027.

The family of Diane Wells wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of The Hearth at Franklin for the outstanding care she received while living there.



