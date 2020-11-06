OBITUARY: Diane Brewer McCall

Diane Brewer McCall age 58 of Franklin, TN passed away November 4, 2020.

Diane was a graduate of Franklin High School. She had a passion for training and riding horses, and she loved poodles.

Diane is preceded in death by her father, William David Brewer and sister, Deborah AnN Stewart. She is survived by her husband, James McCall; mother, Margaret Brewer; brother, David Brewer; brother in-law, Jack Stewart; nieces and nephews, Michael Stewart, Meagan Stewart, Dillon Brewer and Alexis Brewer.

A memorial service will be held 7:00PM Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Tom McCoy officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7:00PM Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saddle Up!, 1549 Old Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37069.