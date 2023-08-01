OBITUARY: Dianah Hills Jordan

Dianah Hills Jordan, age 77, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Dianah was born at the Baptist Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee to Edward M. and Mable Southall Hills.

She worked for 30 plus years at Williamson Medical Center as a Medical Transcriptionist. Dianah was an avid reader and loved the beach.

Dianah was preceded by her parents, Edward M. and Mable Southall Hills; husband, James “Jim” Marshall Jordan.

Dianah is survived by son, Edward “Ted” Jordan (Catrina Mufleh); grandchildren, John Edward Jordan, Eva and Raed Mufleh; Son, Scott McLeay; grandchildren, Chris McLeay and Holly Jones; Stepson, Jerome “Jim” Jordan; grandchildren, Tara and Marshall Jordan; stepson, Jonathan Jordan (Barbara); grandchildren, Kari and Todd Jordan; stepdaughter, Tina Jordan (Kenny Melvin); grandchildren Chandler Melvin and Kristopher Pace.

Celebration of life will be held from 11:00 AM until 5:00 PM Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Jordan Family Home. A private burial will be held in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

