OBITUARY: Diana Kay Edington Farrish

Kay Edington Farrish passed away on October 24, 2021 after fighting a valiant five year battle with cancer. She leaves behind her mother, Marion Edington of Memphis TN; sons, Hugh (Nadia) Farrish of Flemington, NJ and Boyd (Misha) Farrish of Brentwood, TN, and six grandkids. She was beloved “Baba K” to Alexandra, Vitaliya, Vladimir, and Rurik and “KK” to Riley and Keegan.

Kay was an avid worldwide traveler, loved reading, playing piano and handbells in her local church. She saw a successful career in the insurance financial institution industry.

Graveside service will be held 10:00AM Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Wolf River Conservancy in Memphis, TN.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com