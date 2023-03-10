OBITUARY: Diana Gilliam

Diana Gilliam, age 78, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

She was born in Bath County, VA to the late Rolland and Hallie Crawford.

Diana is also preceded in death by her 10 brothers and sisters, Evelyn “Sis” Cline, Joan Daly, Jacquelyn “Jackie” Curtice, Carol Henderson (her twin), Charles “Buzz” Crawford, Houston “Hoot” Crawford, Carlos Crawford, John Crawford, Darold “Dump” Crawford, Newton “Frye” Crawford.

Survived by daughter Gina Magrino, grandson Jack Magrino.

The family will have a celebration of life on Saturday, March 11th @ 3:00 PM at Church of the City, 4910 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174 with reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her memory to K-LOVE https://donor.klove.com/.

Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. 931 486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com

