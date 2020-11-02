OBITUARY: DeWayne Calahan Bennett

Dewayne Calahan Bennett, age 55, of the Bethesda Community, died Saturday Oct 31, 2020 at his residence. Dewayne was born in Williamson County, and was a member of Cross Keys Baptist Church and he was a farmer. He was a Goodhearted person who loved hanging out around his home and at the Bethesda Store.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Paris and Elaine Davis Bennett, brother, Ronnie Bennett.

Survived by his brother, Jackie (Debbie) Bennett, sister, Shelia (Bill) Conn, and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 11:00AM on Tuesday Nov 3, 2020 in Williamson Memorial Gardens, Garden of Peace, with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation with the family will be at the Gravesite from 10:30 to 11:00AM. Family and Friends will serve as active pallbearers and Honorary pallbearers will be the Bethesda Community Neighbors. Memorials may be made to the Cross Keys Baptist Church. If you wish, condolences may be made on the website at williamsonmemorial.com