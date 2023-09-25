OBITUARY: Desiree Denise Ollech Kunz

Desiree Denise Ollech Kunz, age 28 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

She was a domestic goddess, wonderful mom and friend!!! Baker of goodies!! Desiree went to Crockett Elementary and graduated from Ravenwood HS in 2013. She worked as a private nanny and also as an infant teacher at Primrose School of Spring Hill.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert & Flora Ollech and James H. Goldsworthy.

Desiree is survived by her loving husband of seven years, Mario Kunz; daughter, Scarlett Kunz; parents, Steve & Stephanie Ollech; grandparents, Harold & Elna Swofford; brothers, Daniel Ollech and James Brody Ollech; sister, Stacy (Seth) Lederman; nieces & nephews, Lydia & Caiden Ollech and Avery & Sullivan Lederman; brothers-in-law, Lukas Kunz and Andy Settenbrini; many other loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Mark Lohman will officiate. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Monday and one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Research Foundation.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/