OBITUARY: Deryl Peter Sellmeyer

Deryl Peter Sellmeyer, 76, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on February 7, 2024 after a long illness. He was formerly a resident of Peculiar, Missouri, and spent most of his life in the Kansas City area.

Deryl was born August 7, 1947 in Kansas City, Missouri to John and Greta (Miller) Sellmeyer.

He graduated from Ruskin High School in 1965, and later received a degree in accounting from the University of Missouri–Kansas City. He served as an Air Force reservist during the Vietnam War.

Deryl married Gayle Elaine Merritt on April 15, 1972, and celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary with her in 2022. They welcomed their daughter Julie Renee Sellmeyer in 1975, and daughter Tamera Lynn Sellmeyer in 1979.

He had a long career as a loan specialist and supervisor with the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Kansas City, retiring in 2003. Prior to that, he was a postal carrier and worked as an accountant with a credit union.

Deryl’s passion was American History, particularly the Civil War. He published two historical accounts of the Civil War in Missouri. He devoted countless hours to researching and writing his books, and made various trips to historical sites and libraries to gather information.

He also enjoyed fishing, deer and duck hunting, and boating. His retirement gift to himself was a speedboat and lake cabin at the Lake of the Ozarks, which he enjoyed with his wife, Gayle. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and visiting his family’s farm, which he had many fond childhood memories of while visiting his grandparents.

Deryl is survived by his wife, Gayle, of Spring Hill, Tennessee; daughters and son-in-laws Julie and Scott Townsend of Tucker, Georgia and Tamera and David Hutchings of Columbia, Tennessee; and seven grandchildren: Kara Walters of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; Jackson, Preston, and Audrey Hutchings of Columbia, Tennessee; and Liam, Asher, and Eliana Townsend of Tucker, Georgia.

Deryl is also survived by his two brothers and sisters-in-law: Lee and Wanda Sellmeyer of Granger, Iowa; Charles and Mary Sellmeyer of Raymore, Missouri; sister-in-law Sharon Sellmeyer of Belton, Missouri; as well as six nieces and nephews and fourteen great nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his uncle, Gilbert Miller, of Tollesbury Darcy in England.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Greta Sellmeyer; his brother, Barry Sellmeyer; his daughter, Michelle Walters; his nephew, Scott Sellmeyer; and newborn grandsons Ethan Townsend and Drew Hutchings.

The funeral service will be held at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home at 2:00 PM on Friday, Feb. 16th, 2024 in Spring Hill, TN. A public visitation will be at 1:00 PM until the service begins. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

The family appreciated the care and support provided by the staff at Morning Pointe of Spring Hill, Tennessee during Deryl’s difficult illness.

Memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation to provide assistance to military families.

