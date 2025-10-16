OBITUARY: Derrick Blake McLain

It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Derrick Blake McLain on October 13, 2025 in his home surrounded by his wife, children, family, and friends.

He was born February 05, 1987 in Scottsboro, Al. He grew up in Grant, AL and graduated from KDS DAR High School in 2005. He joined the US Army and was a part of the 25th infantry 1st battalion 5th infantry regiment alpha company serving alongside his battle buddies in Afghanistan. While stationed in Fort Wainwright, Alaska, he served in many different roles from driver and vehicle commander of strykers to a member of heavy weapons squad and automatic weapon gunner.

Derrick was an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoors enthusiast. A devoted family man, his wife and children made his world go round. He worked for TDOT and loved his job. He loved being a coach for Elite football. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and was baptized, giving his life to the Lord in March 2018.

He is survived by his devoted wife Missy Pedersen-McLain, his 3 sons Gavin, Gage, and Casey. His father Bryan Askew, mother Donna Pierce(David), Grandmother Brenda Askew, siblings and several Uncles, Aunts, and cousins. Many thanks to everyone who supported him and his family during his fight with cancer. He will be greatly missed, Soldier your fight is over and now you can rest!