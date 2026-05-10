It is with profound sadness and bright hope that we share the passing of Derek Taylor Gunn – beloved husband, father, and friend – on May 6, 2026. Born Sept. 23, 1980, Derek, lovingly known as “Murph” and “Gunny” to friends, left a lasting impression on everyone who had the honor of knowing him.

Derek was honest, intelligent, and a great listener and thinker, not to mention an exceptional athlete. His ability to say any word backward without hesitation, and to amazingly recall dates and facts added to his unique charm. Derek’s life was defined by generosity and an innate ability, and strong desire, to always put others before himself. Everyone in Derek’s orbit had a better life because of him.

Derek graduated in 2002 from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville with a Business Degree and in 2003 from Georgia State University with an MS in Finance. Derek’s first job after school was with Street Account, a small startup in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. There in the majestic mountains he found lifelong friends and used his passion for writing and stats. He loved hanging in the office with the dogs and catching a quick game of ping pong. In 2019, after 16 wonderful years with Street Account, Derek decided to take a leap of faith and purchased Elan Skin in Nashville. This decision opened a brave new world and proved to be an immense blessing to Derek and his family. The people at Elan quickly embraced the Gunns and became extended family and a safe haven.

Derek found lifelong companionship with Shayna Hardwick Gunn, his high school love. Derek and Shayna married in 2004 and were blessed beyond words with three incredible and strong children — Taylor, Harper, and Emerson. Derek loved sharing his passion for good music and film with his kids through countless nights of music history and film watching at the Belcourt. He loved discussing the NBA with Taylor, arguing all things life with Harper, and spending time on the golf course and watching favorite shows with Emerson. Friday morning breakfasts with his girls were a highlight of his week. Derek’s favorite day was a sunny day on the golf course with his best friends or on the ski slopes with his kids. The mountain of relationships he built has proven to be a steadfast gift in times of joy and sorrow. His friends have shown up in powerful ways, thoroughly blessing his family.

Despite a devastating diagnosis of melanoma in 2023, Derek remained a beacon of strength and hope. He counted each day as a gift and leaned heavily on his strong faith to navigate a new and difficult chapter. His trust in the Lord and positive outlook on life served as an inspiration to us all.

Derek understood and appreciated the simple pleasures in life. His love for Paul’s hot sauce, gumbo, and all seafood was second only to his love for reading classic literature. He enjoyed discussing the merits of great television and film, often arguing that The Sopranos was the best show of all time. He loved The Shawshank Redemption, A River Runs Through It, Moneyball, and so many other films. He also enjoyed live music and spending time with his kids and combining the two was always a joy. Golfing, skiing, fly fishing, and his River Oaks poker group brought him lasting relationships and memories. His favorite vacation spots were Jackson Hole with his kids; Cabo with Shayna, the Judys, Logans, Olivers, and Woodcocks; and a special trip to Italy with the Gordons.

Derek’s life is a testimony to true faith and the lessons he held dear: honesty, acceptance of life as it comes, the ability to see the good side of things, and trust in God’s plan. His greatest accomplishment is his three children, a testament to his character and the love and care he imbued in his family. His legacy of generosity and putting others above himself will live on in the hearts and minds of those fortunate enough to have known him.

Derek is survived by his wife, Shayna, and their children, Taylor, Harper, and Emerson; his parents, Gary and Delilah; his brother, Josh (Lynne), and his grandmother, Jeanette; along with numerous other family and friends. He leaves behind a lineage of love, kindness, integrity, and an enduring spirit that will forever be imprinted in our hearts.

Family and close friends will gather for his burial on May 14, 2026, 11 a.m., at Larkspur Conservation at Taylor Hollow. A Celebration of Life will follow next month at Fellowship Bible Church where the family hopes to see all those who loved Derek.

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This obituary was published by Austin Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC.