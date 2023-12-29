OBITUARY: Derek Richard Cline

Derek Richard Cline was born in Grand Rapids, MI on March 20, 1987, and passed away suddenly on December 22, 2023 at his home in Spring Hill, TN.

Derek graduated in 2005 from Spring Hill High School, and went on to study Chemistry at Tennessee Technological University. He worked in a lab for the last ten years, most recently as a Senior Chemist at Armada Nutrition. His knowledge and expertise were so legendary, it was rumored that he came with the building.

A beloved son, grandson, brother, uncle, cat-dad, and friend, Derek is survived by his mom, Linda Harris and step-dad Rick, his dad Rick Cline and step-mom Maria, brother Lucas Cline (Amanda), sister Rebecca Cline, step-sisters Selina Joll (Jason) and Monique Reyes, nieces Sophia and Hazel, grandmother Elaine Campbell aka “Grandma Pete,” his pampered rescue cat, Casper, along with many loyal friends, co-workers and extended family members.

Derek modeled how to live a life on your own terms. He loved video games, AEW wrestling, and singing Michelle Branch at Karaoke. He knew which movies you should see and details about video games that hadn’t been announced yet. His gregarious laughter, his kindness, and his sense of humor will be missed, always.

If, in the wrestling ring of life, your opponent hits you with a chair, we hope a pack of Elvi rush in to save you because as Derek taught us, no matter what you do or how hard you try, you can never stop the bum rush.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be conducted on Saturday, December 30th from 2:00-4:00 at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to the Derek Cline Memorial Fund.

Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 931-486-0059, www.springhill-memorial.com.

