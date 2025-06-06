OBITUARY: Derek Mitchell Roberts

Derek Mitchell Roberts, beloved husband, father, son, and friend, passed away on June 3, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee, at the age of 52. Born on September 12, 1972, in Birmingham, Alabama, Derek’s life was characterized by dedication to his family, career, and community.

Derek enjoyed a successful career, dedicating 16 years to Vulcan Materials Company and then 16 years to The Rogers Group, where he served as Division Vice President until January of 2023.

He was a man of impressive talents and achievements. Derek enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and all things sports and outdoors—but above all, he was devoted to his family. As his children became involved in various activities, his passions shifted to coaching and supporting them. His commitment to his sons’ wrestling and baseball achievements stands as a testament to the priority he placed on his family.

After graduating from Tarrant High School, he began his college career at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), where he also served as Vice President of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He later transferred to Auburn University, where he completed his bachelor’s degree in Business Management. A few years afterward, he returned to UAB to earn his master’s degree in Business Administration.

Those who knew Derek would describe him as a person of exceptional strength, thoughtfulness, and generosity. He consistently placed the needs of others before his own, embodying the true essence of selflessness. Whether fixing something broken or guiding someone through a tough decision, he had a special way of problem-solving and making things better. Derek’s proudest accomplishments were centered around his love for his wife, Robin Perkins Roberts, and their four children: Logan Mitchell Roberts, Cannon Perkins Roberts, Saxon Parker Roberts, and Charlotte “Lottie” Grace Roberts. His work ethic translated into his home life just as it did in his professional life. He took great joy in managing the lives of Robin and the kids and in making their dreams come true.

Derek’s family and friends will always feel and honor his legacy. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Robin; his children, Logan (Bethany), Cannon, Saxon, and Lottie; and his mother, Mary Edna Roberts. He is also survived by his sister, Erin (Jeff) Crabtree; his niece and nephew, Ensley and Elliott Crabtree; and his in-laws, Ron and Charlotte Perkins.

Derek was preceded in death by his father, Larry Roberts, and his brother, Blake Roberts.

A visitation for Derek will take place at Brentwood Baptist Church in Brentwood, Tennessee, on June 5, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on June 6 at 2:00 p.m., also at Brentwood Baptist Church. The burial will follow immediately at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin.

Let us honor Derek’s life by living the values he quietly embodied: that nothing matters more than family; that there is strength in listening before speaking; that real toughness looks like humility and commitment. He made people feel welcome, seen, and heard—not by demanding attention but by giving it. Derek followed Jesus with consistent devotion, and it shaped who he was—faithful, humble, and full of grace. The love he shared, the steadiness he offered, and the joy he brought to those around him will echo far beyond his years. His life made an impact—and the best way to remember him is to carry those values forward.