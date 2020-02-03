Dennis V. Pendergrass, age 70 of Franklin, TN passed away January 30, 2020.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He retired from CPS Industries after several years of service. His hobbies included working on cars and computers and he loved all types of music.

Preceded in death by parents, John Smith and Geneva Juanita Reichert Pendergrass and brother, Steven Pendergrass. Survived by: wife, Mary Pendergrass; brother, David (Barbara) Pendergrass; sister, Anita Sue (Rick Rayfield) Longmire and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Disabled American Veterans. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM Saturday prior to the service. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com