OBITUARY: Dennis Paul Michaud

Dennis Paul Michaud, age 76, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023.

Dennis was born in Berlin, NH to Aldea and Lionel Michaud on March 14, 1947.

He went to school at Notre Dame Catholic High School. He married Rebecca Palmer on May 26, 1984 in Fitchburg, MA. He graduated from Franklin Pierce College and worked as a computer engineer for Data General for 29 years.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Army and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal. He was a member of the VFW and his church home was Hope UC Nashville.

Dennis was known for his strong sense of humor and wit, always making people laugh. He was a talented guitarist who played in various churches and was in a small band in his early years called Jacob’s Well. He had a passion for studying the Bible and was always eager to share his faith in Jesus. Dennis also enjoyed coaching his son’s basketball teams from elementary through high school.

Preceded in death by his parents Lionel and Aldea Michaud; and brother, Gerald Michaud.

Survived by his wife of 39 years, Rebecca Michaud; sons, Jean Paul Michaud, David (Stephanie) Michaud and Philip Michaud; grandchildren, Lauren, Annabelle, Madelyn and Jonathan; sister, Celeste Michaud Moyer.

Visitation will be held 4:00 pm-7:00 pm Sunday at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill TN 37174. 931-486-0059

Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 16, 2023 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral. Interment will be held at 2:00 PM Monday at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

Memorials may be given to the Wounded Warriors Project. The family of Dennis wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hope UC Nashville.

