Dennis “Neal” Osborn, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on March 11, 2025, in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Neal was the son of Dennis King Osborn and Maxine L. Summers Osborn, born on December 30, 1965, in St. Louis, Missouri.

He met the love of his life, Nancy Murdock, and the two were married in 2001. Together they built a comfortable and loving home in Spring Hill, Tennessee, where they raised their daughter, Tia. Neal was a devoted husband and father who deeply cherished his family and took pride in the life they created together.

Neal was known by many as an outgoing and friendly individual whose easygoing nature made it simple for him to connect with others. He had a generous heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Whether it was a friend, neighbor, or coworker, Neal was the kind of person who showed up when it mattered.

A hardworking man, Neal built a lifelong career as a vendor, supplying vending machine services at General Motors. Over the years, he became a familiar and welcome presence to many, forming lasting friendships with coworkers and employees throughout the facility. Neal genuinely enjoyed getting to know people, and his warm personality left a lasting impression on those he encountered each day.

Neal will be remembered for his kindness and dedication. His memory will continue to live on in the many lives he touched.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Osborn; his daughter, Tia Campbell; his brother, Darren Osborn; and his sisters, Marcia McCoy and Michelle Wolfe, along with many extended family members and dear friends who will cherish his memory.

A graveside service will be held Monday, March 16, 2026, at 3:00 PM, where Dennis will be laid to rest by his parents in the Garden of Everlasting Life.

The care of Mr. Dennis “Neal” Osborn has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To share words of comfort and condolence, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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