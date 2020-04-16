Dennis Lynn Wiley, age 72 of Primm Springs, TN passed away April 14, 2020.

Dennis served in the United States Air Force and served in Vietnam 1969-1974. He was a member of the Purdue University Alumni Association and was an engineer for 40 years.

Preceded in death by parents, Walter Warren Wiley and Dorthea Dahlenburg Wiley.

Survived by; loving wife, Janet Kay Griffith Wiley; son, Jason (Lindsey) Wiley; daughter, Michelle (Miles) Ransdell; grandchildren; Andrew, Jordyn, Micaela and Nathan Wiley, Maddison Ransdell and Matthew (Emily) Ransdell; brothers, Art (Kathy) Wiley, Larry (Virginia) Wiley, Don (Jan) Wiley, Darrell (Kim) Wiley and many other loving family members.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to TN State Veterans Home Murfreesboro or AFEV, Air Force Enlisted Village, 92 Sunset Lane, Shalimar, FL 32579. Both can be completed online at their websites.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com