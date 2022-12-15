OBITUARY: Dennis Lamoine Fenton

Dennis Lamoine Fenton of Spring Hill, TN (formally Hillsboro, IL) passed peacefully at home at the age of 73 surrounded by his family on Friday, December 09, 2022.

Dennis was born in Litchfield, IL in November of 1949. He grew up primarily in Granite City, IL, and is the oldest of eight siblings.

Dennis was a veteran of the United States Navy & Naval Reserves and a graduate of Illinois State University. He began his career with State Farm Insurance at the Corporate office and later became a State Farm Agent serving the communities of Decatur, IL, and then Hillsboro, IL for 40 years.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Deborah L. Fenton, and their two children Dustin (Jan) Fenton and their two children (Mattea and Jace) and Danica (Ryan) Giffen, and their three children (Will, Eli, and Jad). He is preceded in death by his father and mother (Norman and Birdie Fenton, Granite City, IL) and one sibling (Gail Neidhardt).

Family has always been very important to Dennis. From family trips to the ‘farm’ in Montgomery County as a youth, to coaching baseball and attending soccer, cheer, and dance events of his kids to he and Debbie hosting their large family for gatherings.

In recent years, his time was shared with grandchildren; he and Debbie were regular spectators and fans during their practices, games and recitals. Dennis took great pride in his family and relished in the time spent together. He had an amazing ability to tell an interesting pertinent story from some great adventure of his life and much wisdom could be gleaned from advice he shared.

Dennis volunteered in his community in various ways as a chair on the boards of churches he attended and was involved in many community leadership opportunities. Dennis faithfully served on Greenville University’s Board of Trustees for 12 years, including the transition from Greenville College to Greenville University and supported various initiatives at the university. He led with quiet confidence that created a lasting impact on those he interacted with and served.

A memorial service is to be held on January 14, 2023 at 2 pm at the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be collected or can be sent to Greenville University (attn Fenton Memorials, 315 E. College Ave, Greenville IL 62246) for Free Methodist initiatives for which Dennis was so passionate.

