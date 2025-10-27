OBITUARY: Dennis Koons

Dennis Koons, age 72, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2025.

Born on April 27, 1953, in Houghton Lake, Michigan, to Russell and Elaine, Dennis was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, a supportive brother, and a fun and caring uncle. He dedicated his life to his family, his distinguished career, and the service of others.

Dennis spent more than 40 years in leadership roles within organizations across the state of Michigan, including serving as CEO of both the Michigan Association of Realtors and the Michigan Bankers Association. Outside of his professional achievements, he enjoyed playing tennis and golf, woodworking and home-improvement projects, and spending time on the water. He was also a proud Michigan State University and Cooley Law School alumnus and an enthusiastic supporter of MSU athletics.

Those who knew Dennis will remember his immense generosity, sharp wit, wisdom, and the guidance he shared so freely. He touched the lives of many, and his kindness continues to shape us.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Linda; his sons, Kevin (wife Veronica) and their children Audra and Mateo; and Brian (wife Kate) and their sons Lincoln and Mason; as well as his brother Doug and sister Darlene.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Elaine Koons.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, the Celiac Disease Foundation, or a charitable organization of personal significance.

Dennis will be deeply missed, and his presence will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Information regarding memorial services will be shared as soon as arrangements are finalized.

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email