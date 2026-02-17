It is with deep sadness and respect that we announce the passing of Dennis Jerry Skinner, who departed this world on February 15, 2026, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Born on May 21, 1948, Dennis lived a life characterized by kindness and a gentle spirit that touched the hearts of many.

Dennis was a man of simple pleasures and interests. He found joy in watching westerns, immersing himself in the excitement of Nascar races, and cheering for his favorite football teams. An avid Mt. Dew drinker, he appreciated the small moments in life that brought him happiness. His positive outlook and love for the things he cherished will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

He is survived by his sister Patsy Louise (Steve) Moore, and his nephews Stephen Todd Moore and Christopher Collins. Their lives intertwined with his legacy, they will carry his memory forward in their hearts and stories.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Stella Skinner, and his sister, Lisa Lynn Collins. Their memories remain a cherished part of his life story.

A visitation will take place at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Franklin, TN, on February 18, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, and will continue on February 19, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. A funeral service will follow on February 19, 2026, at 1:00 PM, culminating with a burial at Williamson Memorial Gardens at 2:00 PM.

In this time of mourning, we honor Dennis Jerry Skinner’s memory and the love he spread in his life. He will be greatly missed but lovingly remembered.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email