OBITUARY: Dennis J. “Denny” Bilbo

Dennis J. “Denny” Bilbo, 66, passed away peacefully with family by his side at his home in Brentwood, Tennessee on January 5, 2021.

He was born in Syracuse, a graduate of St. John the Baptist Academy and an attendee of Onondaga Community College. Denny was employed and enjoyed a long career with General Motors Corporation spanning over 40 years. GM brought Dennis and his family from Syracuse to Spring Hill, TN. During his time in Tennessee he created a community within St. Edward Catholic Church, Nashville, TN. Denny’s passion for biking and running marathons took him across the country. A devoted fan of Tennessee Titans football, Denny’s love for the Titans was no match for the love he had watching his grandson Brody playing baseball and basketball. His four granddaughters, the light of his life and often travel companions, always looked forward to time spent with “Pop”. Whether you knew Denny as father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle, friend, colleague, to know him was to truly love him. A kind and gentle man with a great sense of humor who loved and cherished family and friends. His presence in the lives of all who knew him will be greatly missed.

Denny is predeceased by his parents, James and Katherine (Miller) Bilbo and brothers, Timothy and Patrick Bilbo.

Denny is survived by fiancée, Dr. Cynthia C. Youree of Brentwood, TN; four sons, James (Neena) Bilbo of Columbia, TN, Stephen (Savannah) Bilbo of Exmouth, Great Britain, Peter Bilbo of Boynton Beach, FL and David Bilbo of Boynton Beach, FL; grandchildren, Brody, Lyla, Elizabeth, Annabell, and Madilyn; siblings, Michael (Marleen) Bilbo, Mary (Mark) Bilbo Lansing, Rosemary (Joseph) Spadafore and sisters-in-law, Debbie Bilbo and Cheryl Bilbo; former wife, Jeanne (Fehlman) Bilbo, along with several nieces, nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services entrusted to THOMAS J. PIRRO JR. FUNERAL HOME, 3401 Vickery Road (corner of Buckley Rd) North Syracuse, NY. A private entombment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery Mausoleum, DeWitt, NY. To attend Denny’s service remotely, please use the link on his tribute page at tjpfuneralhome.com at 11 am on Monday, January 11, 2021.

A public memorial service for Denny will be announced and held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o St. Edward Catholic Church, 188 Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN 37211.