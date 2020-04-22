Dennis Edward Chambers, age 63, of Spring Hill, TN passed away on April 20, 2020.

He was a 1979 Graduate of Missouri Western State College with a BS Degree in Construction Technology. He was employed as a Project Manager with Charter Construction, Inc.

Survived by wife of 41 years, Stephanie Chambers; daughter, Jennifer Gaulke; grandchild, Addison Gaulke; son, Brian (Jessica) Chambers; parents, Clyde and Viola Chambers; and sister, Sharon (Dennis) Holman.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.