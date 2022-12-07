OBITUARY: Dennis Dale Swihart

Dennis Dale Swihart, age 81, of Thompson Station, TN passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Dennis was born in Nappanee, IN on October 7, 1941, son to the late Donald and Pearl Swihart.

He is preceded in death by his sister Jean Bell; two brothers-in-law, Pat Bell and Merle Holden.

Survivors include loving wife Larisa Swihart, son; Aaron Swihart (Honey), daughter; Nicole Koreiba (Michael), grandchildren; Aedan Koreiba, Scarlette Swihart, Brendan Koreiba, Sawyer Swihart, Carson Koreiba, and Sophia Swihart, and sister, Judith Holden.

Dennis was proud to have spent time in the National Guard. He was a skilled tool and die maker and an avid Notre Dame football fan. His greatest joy was his family. They had many great summers spending time together in beautiful Sanibel Island, Florida.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

