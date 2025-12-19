OBITUARY: Dennis Clyde Allen

Dennis Clyde Allen went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 13, 2025. He was born in Anniston, Alabama, to the late L. Clyde Allen and Virginia Dixon Allen.

Growing up in Atlanta, Dennis had a deep love for music and an even deeper love for Jesus. Those two passions became the foundation of his life. He was gifted with perseverance, discipline, and an uncommon willingness to give himself fully to the work before him, not for recognition, but for faithfulness.

Music became the defining language of Dennis’s life. Beginning with the piano, over his life, he developed into a masterful pianist and gifted composer, arranger, instructor, and musician whose talents would span more than four decades in the music industry.

During his early professional years, Dennis played and conducted the orchestra at Six Flags Over Georgia. In the midst of music and performance, Dennis met Nan Corbitt, a gifted singer whose voice and spirit immediately caught his attention. Their meeting marked the beginning of a remarkable love story rooted in faith, creativity, and shared purpose. Married for more than fifty years, Dennis and Nan built a life together filled with love, laughter, and unwavering devotion to God. Their home was one of music, faith, and encouragement where their sons were raised amid rehearsals, writing sessions, and prayer. Their grandchildren would later be welcomed with the same joy and intentional love. Dennis took deep pride in his family, delighting in watching his sons grow into the men they would become and cherishing every moment spent with his grandchildren.

From a young age, Dennis knew in his heart that he was called to follow Jesus Christ. That calling shaped every decision he made and every gift he developed. He often said that Jesus was his true employer, and he devoted his life to serving God through music. Answering that call, Dennis pursued theological education, was ordained into ministry, and faithfully used his talents to serve the church.

Dennis served as Minister of Music and Youth in churches throughout Florida and Georgia, where he became known not only for musical excellence, but also for his compassion and genuine care for young people. He believed deeply in mentoring, encouraging, and equipping others, and many of the youth he guided went on to successful careers, carrying with them the confidence and faith he helped instill.

For more than 40 years in the music industry, Dennis has been a trusted and influential voice in Christian worship. Alongside Nan, he poured his creativity into writing and arranging music that churches could truly use, music that lifted voices, strengthened faith, and told the story of the Gospel. Together, they published more than 1,200 songs, musicals, and dramatic works for adult, student, and children’s choirs. Their music has been sung in churches around the world and has sold over three million copies.

Dennis’s work was recognized with multiple GMA Dove Awards for Musical of the Year, along with numerous nominations, and he was later honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Southern Baptist Convention.

Dennis held degrees from the University of Georgia and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and shared his wisdom as an associate professor of worship and church music at Truett McConnell University in Cleveland, Georgia. Teaching allowed him to invest once again in the next generation, something he considered both a privilege and a responsibility.

Dennis Clyde Allen leaves behind a legacy of faith, music, and love that will continue to be felt wherever voices are lifted in praise. His life was a song well written, one of service, humility, and joyful devotion to God and family. Though his earthly work is complete, the melodies he created and the lives he touched remain, he now rests in the presence of the Savior he faithfully served, hearing the words he lived for: “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”

He is survived by his loving wife of over fifty years, Nan Corbitt Allen; his sons, Mark (Megan) Allen, and Andrew (Diana Star) Allen; his grandchildren, Brileigh Harper Allen and Crosby Hudson Allen, as well as extended family.

Celebration of Life will be held at Judson Baptist Church 4900 Franklin Road Nashville, TN Friday, December 19 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation is from 12:00 to 2:00. The service will be live streamed at YouTube:

The care of Mr. Dennis Clyde Allen has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home of Spring Hill, Tennessee. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.”

Proverbs 3:5-6

