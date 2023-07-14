OBITUARY: Dennis Alan Brazzell

Dennis Alan Brazzell, age 55, of Franklin, TN passed away at Vanderbilt University Medical Center surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Born in Davidson County, Dennis was the son of Billy W. Brazzell and the late Judy Albright Brazzell, who passed away on April 5, 2023.

Dennis was the father of Hannah and Emma Grace Brazzell, who were his whole life. He was very caring, funny, expressive and had immense love for his family and friends. Dennis loved his hometown of Dickson, his childhood, and telling stories. He was a charmer, a talker and people loved to talk with him.

Dennis was blessed with a very creative and inventive side. He was intellectual and was knowledgeable about a lot of different things. He was an expert when working on cars, was a general contractor, and a long term employee of Ford Glass Plant. He even achieved his dream of building a business from the ground up.

Dennis was the father of Hannah Brazzell and Emma Grace Brazzell, he was the son of Billy W. Brazzell, he was the brother of Dana Gorday (Chris) and Danny Brazzell; the uncle of Ryan Brazzell, Jordan Mathews (Braden), Carson Brazzell, Alex Gorday, and Addison Gorday. He was close with his uncle, Wayne Albright (Dianne) and his family, his best friend, Marty Duke, and many other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held at Dickson First United Methodist Church on Friday, July 14th at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Ed White will officiate. Visitation will be held at Taylor Funeral Home on Thursday evening, July 13th between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Place of rest will be in the Dickson County Memorial Gardens. http://taylorsince1909.com

