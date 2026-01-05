OBITUARY: Denise Roney Kupczyk

Denise Roney Kupczyk, age 77, of Shelbyville, TN, passed away November 6, 2025.

Denise was born in Chicago, IL and spent her early career working in retail before retiring alongside her husband, Joseph. Following retirement, she became a dedicated volunteer at the local VFW, where she gave her time in support of veterans and their families. Her greatest joy came in her role as a full-time grandmother, where she poured her love and energy into her grandchildren and family.

Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Kupczyk. Survived by children: Bob Kupczyk, Phillip (Kathy) Kupczyk, Karen (Jerry) Roach, and Tim (Kim) Kupczyk; grandchildren: Jacob Kupczyk, Kelsea Kupczyk, Charleigh Kupczyk, Johneigh Kupczyk, Kenadeigh Kupczyk, Taryn Kupczyk, Ethan Kupczyk, Ryan Dinsoy, Christina Kittleson, Brittney Roach, Michael Roach, Haylea Kupczyk, and Jacqueline Kupczyk.

Graveside inurnment will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 12, 2026, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.