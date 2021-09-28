OBITUARY: Denise “Neeser” Gardonia

On a beautiful, cloudless Friday, September 24, 2021 Denise made the trip to heaven to be with her Savior. She was 67. Born on Easter Sunday 1954, Denise was a woman of steadfast faith in Jesus Christ. She was a fiercely loyal wife of 43 years and mother of her two children. She had become a prolific quilter in her later years, gifting the fruits of her labor to friends and relatives. She is survived by her husband, Ken Gardonia; children, Hannah Taylor, Daniel (Ashley) Gardonia; granddaughter, Ellis Kate Gardonia; siblings, Doug (Judy) Schiefelbusch, Laurel (Don) Donahoo.
Her memorial service will occur at 7:00 pm CDT on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Lifehouse Church, 5083 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN.
Additionally, the service will be live streamed. Live stream link: https://youtu.be/PiqxEFmLTW0
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lifehouse Church.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
