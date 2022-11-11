OBITUARY: Denisa Ann Westfall Welch

Denisa Ann Westfall Welch of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, she was 69 years old.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Denisa loved to be outdoors, with fishing being one of her most favorite pastimes. One of her most amazing accomplishments was loving and being there for her grandbabies because she loved them dearly! She was beyond proud of every one of her children and loved them unconditionally. She has touched many hearts and will be missed dearly. We will always love you, Nisa, Mom, Grammy, and Great-Grammy.

Survived by, husband, John Henry Welch, sons, Jason (Dawn) Bray, Richard Jackson; daughters, Tricia (Sam) Williams, Cindy (Pete) Alexander, Jennifer (Ty) Brown, Toshia (Jason) Jackson; brothers, Rick Westfall, Ron Westfall, David Westfall; twenty grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

