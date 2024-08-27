OBITUARY: Delvin ‘Dale’ Montague Oden

Delvin “Dale” Montague Oden, age 56, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Friday, August 23, 2024, at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Born on August 25, 1967, in Williamson County, Tennessee, Dale was the son of the late Mose Oden, Jr. and the late Wanda Sanders Oden.

A graduate of Spring Hill High School, Dale devoted his career to concrete work, spending over twenty-years at Ray’s Concrete in Kentucky and also working for Beach Concrete in Lewisburg. An avid outdoorsman, Dale loved fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed trips to the casino and was known for his cooking skills. He was a member of Newtown Church of Christ in Spring Hill. Above all, Dale cherished life and valued the time he spent with his family and friends.

He is survived by his son, Darius (Da’Najah Freeman) Oden of Spring Hill, daughters, Makeshia (Dewonna) Oden of Spring Hill, Montavia (Zachariah) Oden of South Carolina, siblings, Demetra Oden of Spring Hill, William (Sawanta) Oden of Columbia, Terrie Payne of Murfreesboro, Lazarius “Herb” (Kimella) Davis of Columbia, Marvin Johnson of Columbia, Cortez Lee of Spring Hill, Terrance Caldwell of Spring Hill, grandchildren, Carri Oden, Camron Oden, Donvan Oden, close friend, Latice Alderson, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his son, Taylor Oden and brother, Markco Radley.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 12:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Bro. Lazarius “Herb” Davis officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. A visitation will also be held on Saturday from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

