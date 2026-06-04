OBITUARY: Delores Marie McNeal

Delores Marie McNeal received her wings on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born on November 16, 1958 to the parents of Hattie Pearl Rucker and Willie Primm.

Delores was preceded in death by her husband Rochelle McNeal, mother Hattie Pearl Rucker, father Willie Primm, son, Rotez McNeal and grandson Anthony McNeal.

Delores leaves to cherish her memory her children, Prokerryon Primm, Sherreal Primm, Lachelle McNeal and her adopted daughter, Natalia Lawrence; 28 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 9 sisters; 3 brothers; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2026 at Shady Grove P.B. Church, 8210 Shady Grove Trail, Eagleville TN 37060.

Courtesy Notice for the McNeal Family https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

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