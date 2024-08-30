OBITUARY: Delores Mae (Shank) Dee

Delores Mae (Shank) Dee, age 96, of Spring Hill, Tennessee went home to Heaven and into the arms of her Lord and Savior on August 27, 2024.

Delores was born on November 8, 1927, in Marion, Indiana, the second of four children to Harry and Elsie (Spencer) Shank.

Early on she was employed at Abbott Laboratories in North Chicago, Illinois where she met her future husband. She was a Sunday School teacher and long-time active member of Central Christian Church in Waukegan, Illinois and more recently attended WellSpring Christian Church in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Delores had a strong devotion to God and her family, especially her two grandchildren of whom she was very proud.

Delores was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Lawrence E. Dee; and siblings Betty Janus and Donald Shank.

Delores is survived by daughter, Debra (Theodore) Torau; grandchildren, Megan (John) McGee and Adam Torau; brother, Harry R. Shank; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Well Outreach 5306 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37179 (615)-302-9355 https://thewelloutreach.org/

