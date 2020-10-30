OBITUARY: Deloras Curtin McMurray

Deloras Lucas Curtin McMurray age 57 of Franklin, TN passed away October 27, 2020.

Deloras was preceded in death by her loving mother, Deloras Lucas. She leaves behind her daughter, Mary Curtin and one grandson, Noah and soon to be born granddaughter; her sisters, Helen (Fred) Stevens of MA and Mary Bawcom of Spring Hill, TN, her father Joseph Lucas, her nieces Jennifer Howell, Jessica Stevens and Stephanie Mills and her many great nieces and nephews, all whom she loved deeply.

A Funeral Mass will be held 12 Noon Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St Philip Catholic Church in downtown Franklin, Father Bolster officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:30AM until Mass at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Breast Cancer Society. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289