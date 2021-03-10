OBITUARY: Dellie B. Bennett Mangrum

Dellie B. Bennett Mangrum, age 88 of the Peytonsville community passed away March 6, 2021 at her home.

She was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Harrison & Catherine Bennett. Dellie was a founding member of Peytonsville Baptist Church. She retired from the Williamson County School System as a bus driver and janitor at Bethesda Elementary.

She is preceded in death by her children, Timothy Harrison Mangrum and Doris “Donnie” Bruce; brothers, Robert “Greeny Bob” Bennett and Joe Bennett; sisters, Estelle Bruce, Betty Martin and Lola Mae Hughes; great-grandson, Ryan Bruce.

Dellie is survived by her son, Ronny Wayne (Elizabeth Sowell) Mangrum; sister, Mattie Sue (Jimmy) Owens; grandchildren, Tonya (Jon) Dodd, Heather (Toby) Bruce and Jessica Mangrum; great-grandchildren, Jordon (Alecks Veillon) Bruce, Jackson (Annah Reischman) Dodd, Ashton Dodd, Justin Bruce, Will Dodd, Wesley Dodd, Jayden Bruce, Jocelyn Gearhart and Arianna Bruce; great-great granddaughter, Lyila Bruce.

Funeral service will be held 1:00PM Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Don Burnett & Bobby Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Toby Bruce, Jordan Bruce, Jon Dodd, Jackson Dodd, Justin Bruce, Will Dodd and Wesley Dodd. Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, 1321 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217. Visitation will be 4:30PM – 8:00PM Monday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemoria.com