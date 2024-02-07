OBITUARY: Della Ann Colohan Pratt

Della Ann Colohan Pratt, loving wife, mother, and cherished grandmother, passed peacefully on February 2, 2024 surrounded by her family at the age of 88. She leaves behind a legacy of warmth, kindness, and an unwavering love for her family.

Della was born and raised in Norwalk, CT and graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing in Hartford. During her career, she worked as an operating room nurse, and later in public relations and community outreach.

Della devoted her life to her husband and family. Her nurturing spirit and unconditional love created a haven where everyone felt welcomed. She was a dedicated volunteer at Graceworks Ministries, and an advocate for the homeless.

Della was preceded in death by her husband William Pratt, her parents Edward and Margaret Colohan, brothers Reverend Edward and Michael Colohan, and niece Jennifer Cobb.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Brennan, Laura(Mark) Doty, Ellen (John) Bosman, and Lisa(Chris) Dobrose, sisters Mary Cobb of Arlington, TX, and Eileen(Al) Faulkner of Bridgeport, CT, Nephews Al(Mary)Faulkner Eddie(Neila) Faulkner, James Cobb and eleven Grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 am on Friday, February 9 at Holy Family Catholic Church, officiated by Father Joe McMahon. Visitation will take place at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at 3 pm Friday at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Room In the Inn, 705 Drexel St. Nashville, TN 37203 or Graceworks Ministries, 104 Southeast Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & Cremation Services 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

