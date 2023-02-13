OBITUARY: Delia ‘Dede’ Polk

Delia “Dede” Polk passed away in peace surrounded by family on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

She was a native of Davidson County and has lived in Williamson County for many years. Dede worked as a bookkeeper with Polk Accounting Services.

Dede was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Martha Brooks; daughter, Vickie Lee Lancaster; brother, Bobby Brooks; and sister, Helen Joy Templeton.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Ray Polk Sr.; son, Richard Ray Polk Jr. and daughter-in-law Mary Polk; brother, Charlie “Dugan” G. Brooks Jr.; sister, Peggy Sue “Susie” Brooks; son-in-law, Mike Lancaster; grandchildren, William Polk and Hannah Polk, Michelle Lee Lancaster and Aaron Blake Lancaster.

Visitation with the family will be 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be 2:00 PM Sunday at Jennings & Ayers with Rob Taylor officiating.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422

