OBITUARY: Debra Walton

Debra A. Walton, age 65, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, previously of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Memory Hill Gardens in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with Chaplain Ron Wilson officiating. Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on December 17, 1955 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Debra was the daughter of the late Albert Leon Walton and the late Margaret Wynell Smith Walton. She was a graduate of Tuscaloosa High School and a long-time member of Hargrove Memorial United Methodist Church. Debra loved watercolor painting, crocheting, needlepointing, and watching television. She also enjoyed joining her friends in games of Bingo, Skip-Bo, Rummy, Dominoes, and other group activities. Debra was a caregiver to her mother after her dad’s passing in the 1990s. She was kind spirited and will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her brother, John David (Robi) Walton of Columbia, TN; sisters, Dianne (Joe) Daffron of Northport, AL, Dale Walton (Bob Stine) of Arlington, VA; aunt, Sarah Frances Hubbard; two nephews, two nieces, three great nephews, three great nieces, and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Albert Leon Walton, Jr.; grandparents: Elbert O. Smith, Bessie Smith, JD Walton, Clista V. Walton; nephew, John Reid Walton; and great niece, Rebekah Nichole Daffron.

Pallbearers will be: John Riley Walton, David Daffron, Joe Daffron, Bob Stine, J.R. Sprinkle, and Lance Griffin.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the many friends and caregivers at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Spring Hill, TN and North River Village Assisted Living in Tuscaloosa, AL, Dr. Gene Alldredge and his staff in Tuscaloosa, AL, and Nurse Practitioner Amy Harris and Dr. Gaylon Harris in Columbia, TN for their love and care for Debra over the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations maybe made to your church or favorite charity.