Debra “Meme” McCord, 73, of Fairview, TN passed away on April 20, 2026 at Saint Thomas West hospital surrounded by her loved ones.

Born in Nashville to Francis Lucille Stevenson Bradford on February 6, 1953. As well as a 1971 Fairview High graduate. In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wayne McCord.

Survived by her sons Paul T. McCord, Ricky Thomas Hughes and furchild Ponyo. Daughter in heart Adrienne Hulan. Grandchildren, Paul McCord II, Breanna (Robert) Foster, Michael McCord, Shy Kaye McCord, Dakota McCord, Fallon McCord, TeShara Mayes, and Alexis Lyons. Great-Grands Joe, Dixie, Harper, Holley, RJ, LeAnna, and Thea.

Her best friends were Eileen King, Donna Buttrey, Elaine Nolan, and Michael Boone.

Sister Donna, Niece Amy, Uncle Lawrence.

Accounting became her work passion. Retired she enjoyed crafting with grands, traveling, peanut butter crackers, gossiping over a quick smoke, and a nice crisp SunKist.

Debbie will be cremated after her services at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home on April 30, 2026. Visitation will start at 9:30am, with the funeral service starting at 1:30pm.

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This obituary was published by Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Nashville.