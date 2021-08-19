OBITUARY: Debra Joyce Roberts

Debra Roberts passed away peacefully in her home on the morning of August 13, 2021 surrounded by family and love. She was 64-years old.

Debra is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Clarence Patrick and Phyllis Yvonne Patrick (Eplett), her brother Bobby, and her loving husband Wilber Joseph “Joe” Roberts.

Debra’s spirit entered this world on February 23, 1957, in Detroit, Michigan and left its mark in magnificent ways every day thereafter. She married her husband Joe in 1985 and they stubbornly remarried in 1998. She was a longtime resident of Northern Michigan (Manton and McBain) before relocating to Middle Tennessee with her daughters. She tackled any obstacle that came her way with grit and grace. She also had a razor sharp wit and a golden heart. Debra was a friend to anyone she met, and she would give her last penny to anyone in need. Debra loved the outdoors and was an avid camper and fisher. She came from a very large family; nothing brought her more pride and joy than her five children and her twelve grandchildren, and she spent her life endlessly devoted to their happiness and well-being.

She is survived by her sisters Patty (Larry) Kenyon, Elizabeth (Richard) Hiltunen, Shannon (Roy) Hagan; and brothers Roy (Laurie) Patrick and Dennis (Dawn) Patrick and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her five children: Dustee (Erica) Patrick, Brandie (Mark) Keskes, Zachariah Roberts, Kristi (Jacob) Dowden, and Erin (Michael) Grammatico as well as her twelve grandchildren: Tyler, Ariah, Austin, Mason, Dylan, Annabelle, Emma, Lorelei, Lucy, Henry, Jake, and Noah.

A celebration of life is being planned for October 16, 2021 at the Free Methodist Church in Manton, Michigan.