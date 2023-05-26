OBITUARY: Debra Jean Whipp Perkins

Debra Jean Whipp Perkins was a loving, loyal wife, mother and faithful servant of Jehovah God who died from cancer at the age of sixty years old on May 5, 2023, at home with her husband and father at each side.

Debbie was born in Van Nuys California to Vince and Shirley Whipp as their only child. Her family moved to Ohio, North Carolina, then Cookeville TN where she graduated from Cookeville High School in 1980.

Debbie was baptized as a servant of Jehovah when she was twelve years old. Debbie brought the good news of God’s Kingdom to people for fifty-five years. Debbie auxiliary pioneered yearly in support of that ministry. Debbie’s life was always centered on devotion and service to God. She spoke with thousands and studied with many about Jehovah. Debbie taught others and believed what the Bible teaches, that God will resurrect those who die. John 5:28 “Do not be amazed at this, …all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out.” We look forward to receiving her back soon.

Debbie met her husband in Cookeville. Debbie and Daniel Perkins were married on December 18, 1982. They moved to Chattanooga for one-year, South Nashville in 1986, then to Brentwood TN in 2011. Debbie lost her mother, Shirley Whipp to cancer on November 15, 2001. It was a loss she felt deeply for the rest of her life. She deeply loved both her parents.

Debbie attended the American College and became a licensed insurance agent in all fifty states and a Registered Health Underwriter in 2005. Her last position was as District General Agent with her own office for Colonial Life. Debbie received numerous awards including national Rookie of the Year, Premium Pacesetter Award multiple years, President’s Club five years, Founders award, Circle of Honor award. She worked in the insurance industry for thirty-eight years. Debbie loved to travel and visited 24 different countries where she immersed herself in the culture, people, and history of those countries.

In 2010 she adopted a beautiful baby girl from China named Katie, who was her great joy in life. She was able to be with Katie for twelve years. Since she knew for two years she had a terminal condition, her deepest regret was that she would not be there to help Katie as she grew up.

Debbie is survived by husband, Daniel James Perkins; daughter, Katlyn (Katie) Song Perkins; father, Vincent Marshall Whipp and wife, Angela Whipp and her children, Lorelei Glen, Sterling Glenn; sister-in-law, Sherry Settles and her children, Madison Settles, David Settles; mother-in-law, Kathy Summerour; brother-in-law, David Perkins; father-in-law, Arnold Perkins; aunt, Ruth Barber; cousins and extended family- Debra Garza, Annette Fish, Vince Etheridge, Curtis Etheridge, Arlie Barber, and thousands of her brothers and sisters that are servants of God, and one small, cute dog named Lacey.

Memorial services will be at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 1550 Bell Road, Nashville TN. 37211. The date is Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Zoom attendance (video conferencing) will be at Zoom ID: 615 331 0817, PW 615334 for those who cannot attend in person.

All those who knew her are encouraged to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JW.org.

