OBITUARY: Debra Dunn McCowan

Mrs. Debra Dunn McCowan of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, she was 71 years old.

She was born on October 1, 1950, to William Douglas and Evelyn Pope Dunn, who both preceded her in death.

She spent her formative years in West Point, Ms., where she graduated from high school in 1968. She graduated from MSU with a BS in Music Education, attended Southeastern Bible College in Birmingham, Al., and the University of Montevallo in post graduate studies, and graduated from UAB with a BS in Mechanical Engineering.

She was a talented and versatile musician, who taught Band class in Tuscaloosa, and performed with various orchestras, a gifted artist, a knowledgeable mathematician and engineer, a teacher who could make the complex simple, an entrepreneur, who owned and operated Braintree Tutorials, and a lover of people!

She married her husband William Mansfield McCowan, Jr. in 1991, who was the love of her life. They were very active at Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham, and at Christ Presbyterian Church in Franklin, Tn. Together, they opened their home to family and friends in Birmingham, Franklin, and Shanghai, China.

It was here that she was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme in 2018. After surgery to remove some of the tumor, they returned to Franklin, Tn., and treatment at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She used her diagnosis as another opportunity to witness to others of God’s blessings.

Besides her parents, Debra is predeceased by a brother, William D. Dunn, Jr. ( Shirley), and a sister, Patricia D. Shedd.

She is survived by her husband Bill, her brother John A. Dunn (Kathleen), sisters Carmen D. Dortch Ellsworth, Evelyn D. Anderson (James), and Allene D. Vorster (Peter), as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed, but because of the life and death of Jesus Christ, and His payment for her sins, her loved ones are comforted in knowing she is now with the Lord.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Christ Presbyterian Church, 2323 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37215. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at Christ Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to either Alive Hospice at alivehospice.org, Mission to the World at mtw.org, or CPC Benevolence Fund at christpres.org.

