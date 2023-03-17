OBITUARY: Debra ‘Debbie’ Kay Harris Hise

Debra “Debbie” Kay Harris Hise, 62, of Spring Hill, TN passed away peacefully at her home on March 14, 2023 following a brief battle with cancer.

Debbie was born a Texan to Edward J. and Karen Alexander Harris before becoming a midwestern girl making her home in Oklahoma. There she met her husband, Douglas, while working as a bank teller and he proceeded to win her over by warming her car up on cold evenings which would be a job he would carry out faithfully for their 40 years of marriage.

The Hise Family made their way to Tennessee where Debbie found her passion as a nail tech and became a friend to anyone who needed a good listener, a warm seat, and a great laugh.

During her life, she expanded her circle of kindness and love to include not just humans but all creatures great and small. If you, your pet, or your cousins’ neighbor needed a roof, a meal, a dollar, or a scolding, Debbie Hise was equipped and ready to give you anything she had.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church and was fully committed to showing mercy and kindness to everyone and everything. To be loved by Debbie was to truly feel the warmth of Christ.

She was the mother to 3 children whom she loved and supported infinitely. She showed this affection by constantly bothering them until the very end, a bother they will miss dearly.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas Hise; her children, Dustin, Drew, and DeLane Hise; her brother Edward Perry (Kristy) Harris; and her sister Shannon (Sam) Watson; and many cherished friends.

A graveside service celebrating this comedian, sister, mother, wife, and friend will be conducted by John M. Ireland & Son Funeral Home at Dale Cemetery, McCloud, Oklahoma.

