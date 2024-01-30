OBITUARY: Deborah Sue Amick

Deborah Sue Amick, age 70 of Spring Hill, TN formerly of Franklin, TN passed away on January 27, 2024.

Deborah graduated Summa Cum Laude from Memphis State University. She retired as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor with the State of Tennessee with over thirty years of service. Founding and faithful member with St. Ignatius Orthodox Church.

Preceded in death by parents, Father Gordon T. and Mary Sue Henderson Walker.

Survived by: husband, Michael Kenneth Amick; son, Samuel (Jeannie) Amick; daughter, Laura (Dean) Carter; grandchild, Jason Amick; brother, Tom (Kibble) Walker; sisters, Melissa (Gary) Braun, Grace (Colin) Monk and Jacqueline (Robby) Menish; aunts & uncles, Betty H. Beard, Mary Exa (Steve) Crew, Dr. Phillip (Sandy) Walker and Dr. Robert L. (Sylvia) Henderson and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:30 AM Friday, February 2, 2024, Father Philip Begley officiating. Visitation will be 4:00 PM – 5:45 PM Thursday and 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM prior to the service. Visitation and funeral service will be at St. Ignatius Orthodox Church, 3535 St. Ignatius Lane, Franklin, TN 37064. Interment St. Ignatius Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Polio Heroes of Tennessee.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

