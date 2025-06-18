OBITUARY: Deborah Lynn Prater

Deborah Lynn Stinar Prater, age 66, passed away on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at her residence in Bon Aqua, Tn.

A native of Inglewood, California, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Elof Stinar and Mary Sue Whitener Stinar. She spent her career as a systems analyst at Jones Company, retiring after more than 23 years of service.

She loved traveling, especially to the beach. She was a wonderful homemaker and took immense pride in helping design and develop her family home. She was in love with her cat, “Miss Precious.” She loved nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her amazing grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey Stinar. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Marty Prater; sons, Ryan and Adam Prater; brothers, Tom and David Stinar; and 4 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation with the family on Friday after 12 Noon.