Deborah Lynn “Deb” Harper, age 66 of the Peytonsville Community of Williamson County, TN passed away February 27, 2026. Deb attended Bethesda Elementary and graduated from Page High School. She was a waitress for several different restaurants. Deb loved her family and will be sadly missed.

Preceded in death by mother, Ronelda Crafton; brothers, David Harper and Greg Harper and nephew Jordan Harper.

Survived by: father, William “Mann” (Jean) Harper; brothers, Roger (Lori) Harper, Rudder Harper and Travis “Hog” (Debbie) Harper; sisters, Teresa Ann (Troy Ryan) Smithson and Melanie (Joey) Glenn; nieces and nephews, Henry Smithson, Kayla Harper, Steve Earl (Kristan Crawford) Smithson, Emma Harper, Jonathan Harper, Robin (Justin) Poynor and Rodney Koty; great nieces and nephews, Cheyenne Smithson, Delanie Smithson, McKenzie Smithson, Wade Jamison and Sidney Harper and special friends, Kim and Billy Joe Hartley.

Graveside Service will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday, March 15, 2026 at Hartley Cemetery in the Cross Keys Community with Jim Taylor officiating. Gathering of family and friends will be at 1:30PM prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Deb Harper Monument Fund.

