OBITUARY: Deborah Lyn Bowling

Deborah Lyn Bowling, 72, died on October 2, 2025 at her home in Franklin, TN.

Debbie was born on May 18, 1953 and grew up in Green, Ohio. She graduated from Green High School in 1971. After high school, Deb worked at Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. alongside her mother, Wanda, where they loved to participate in the Corporate Challenge together. Deb lived in Firestone Park, Akron, Ohio, until she relocated to Franklin, TN.

Deb had a green thumb. She loved to “putz” in her yard and had beautiful plants in her house. She would always say that “playing in the dirt is my happy place”. Her favorite place to go was to the beach with her friends. Collecting shells, “peepawing” through shops, and being in the sun made her happy. Her deep-beach tan highlighted her beautiful silver hair and was the envy of her gal-pals.

Having lunch with friends at restaurants was another thing Deb enjoyed, especially when she had 2 for 1 coupons. Deb loved talking about the latest celebrity gossip, watching documentaries and following court cases on court tv. When friends or family visited, she became a tour guide to the stars. She knew where all of the country music stars lived.

Deb will be remembered for putting others before herself. She never hesitated to offer a helping hand or a ride to and from appointments. She remembered birthdays and had a stash of gift cards ready for all occasions. She had a great laugh and was often the life of the party. She was also sentimental and cried easily. Deb loved great food, especially her mom’s stuffed peppers and garlic butter burgers from Sonic.

She had a beautiful smile. Her girlfriends called her “Deb-a-roo”. Her nephews and nieces knew her as Auntie Bup, a nickname she got from the son of her friend. Auntie Bup loved Jacki, Alex, Emily, and Jon. She cherished pictures of them and always wanted to know the latest happenings in their lives.

Deb was preceded in death by her mother, Wanda Bowling and her father, Earnest Bowling. She is survived by her brother, Butch (Leisa) Bowling and sister, Kathy (Bob) Bechtol, nephews Alex & Jon Bechtol, nieces Jacki Bowling and Emily (Brad) Steen, and grandniece, Violet Steen.

No matter if you knew her as Deb, Debbie, Deb-a-roo, or Auntie Bup, she was genuinely interested in the lives of everyone she loved. She made you feel important and valued. May we all treat others as she treated us.

The family kindly requests no formal service be held. Instead, they invite you to take a moment to cherish the memories you have of Deb. Enjoy some of our memories by watching this short slideshow. Please highlight the link, right click and hit go to Youtube to view the slideshow.

https://youtu.be/McUMB2vG4oc?si=OXEHE1E0MMveRQos