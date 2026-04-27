Deborah “Debbie” Jean Riling, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on April 11th, 2026.

Debbie was born in Clovis, New Mexico, to Bill and Jeane Riling on August the 13th, 1961.

She is survived by brother Dave (Ramona) Riling; sister Karen (Richard) Jeffries; nieces Rachel (Mike) Sokoloff, Lindsay (Rick) Mulholland; nephew Chris (Erin) Riling; great nieces Bridgette Sokoloff, Ellie Mulholland, Zoe Mulholland and Casey Stover; great nephew Jack Stover. Preceded in death by Bill and Jeane Riling, parents, and niece Amy Stover.

Deb, was a dedicated employee of American Airlines for over 40 years. She loved traveling and never met a stranger, always willing to help those in need. Traveling was a passion for her both abroad and the United States. Entertaining her family with airline stories for hours on end, never making fun of anyone, but so detailed with humor and sensitivity.

Always lovingly remembered as “Wild Aunt Debbie”, especially by the nieces and nephews. She had many friends throughout her life and always spoke fondly of them. Debbie lived in the moment and made life an adventure. “Wild Aunt Debbie” will never be forgotten and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

A private memorial for immediate family members only will be held at a future date. If anyone would like to share thoughts/or memories with the family it would be greatly appreciated, and will be read at the private memorial. We have already received letters from close friends and those words will be very comforting to the family. You can send these by mail or email to ramona.riling@comcast.net

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.