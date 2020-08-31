OBITUARY: Deborah Howard Lee

Deborah Howard Lee (Debbie), a resident of Brentwood, passed away Aug 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Frank and Beatrice Cook, and paternal grandparents, H.G. and Bess Howard. Survived by her husband of 26 years Mark Andrew (Andy), two sons, Ryan and Garrett, a daughter, Meghan, her parents, Melvin and Gloria Howard of Wetumpka, AL, two brothers, David (Terri) of Kingston Springs and Brent (Bonnie) of Apex, NC, nephew Josh Howard, nieces Amber Howard Scott (Garrett) and Hailey Howard, great niece Harper Scott.

Debbie was born April 18th, 1966 in Columbus, GA. She graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Pharmacy and was a member of the AU marching band.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister. With a love for animals, she volunteered at the Williamson County Animal Shelter. Debbie was an active soccer and track and field mom. She was a member of Brentwood United Methodist Church and the Spiritual Union Sunday School Class.

To celebrate her life, a memorial service will be conducted, Saturday, August 29th at 11:00 a.m. at Brentwood United Methodist Church.

Honorary pallbearers will be Paula Glass, Laura Alldredge, Paige Wells, Michele Hendry, Trudy Johnson, Christine Grisham, Sallie Lewis, Sue Miller, Amy Major, and Susan Hicks.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Williamson County Animal Shelter or Brentwood United Methodist Church.

For Live Streaming of the service please go to https://youtu.be/6j828Pk8PxM

