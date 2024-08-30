OBITUARY: Deborah Gray Bulla

Deborah Gray Bulla (66) of Franklin, TN, passed away peacefully at home on August 25 after a 22-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

From Asheville, NC, she attended Mars Hill College and UNC-Greensboro where she studied music and Belmont University where she earned her BS in Biology. Deborah retired after 18 years at Nashville School of the Arts where she taught Biology, Human Anatomy and Physiology, Chemistry, AP Psychology, and Wellness, and was the faculty advisor to the LGBTQ+ student support group.

Before teaching, she was a professional touring artist under her musical pseudonym “Nikki Vox” and worked as a studio vocalist in Nashville, singing on countless publishing demos and regional and national jingles–one of which obtained national notoriety (Texize “Pine Power”). Deborah enjoyed painting, flower gardening, watching BBC crime dramas, thrifting, DIY projects, cats, and the beach.

She will be remembered for her passion for learning, advocacy work, kindness, laughter, and unwavering joyful spirit. She was a mom to many and a friend to all.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Erica Roark and her parents Raymond and Virginia Wagoner.

She is survived by her husband Wesley and their daughter Marcie, son Michael Gray, adopted son Max Roark, step-daughter Daymien, grandson Case Dellinger, her older siblings Gloria Patton, Polly Ballard, and Gary Wagoner, and her college roommate Reba Dunkle (BFF).

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Franklin TN. Light refreshments will be served. Colorful attire is preferred. Private burial will follow. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lustgarten Foundation for pancreatic cancer research(https://lustgarten.org).

